The Vikings still have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoff race

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field in the Week 18 regular season finale. While most people may think this game is meaningless, there is still some value for the Vikings if they want to try and secure the second seed in the NFC playoff race. A win Sunday vs. the Bears, combined with a loss by the San Francisco 49ers, would move the Vikings into the second seed and slide the 49ers into the third.

If the Vikings move up to the second seed, they’d face either the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, or Seattle Seahawks, depending on how Sunday’s games play out.

And I include the NFC 7th seed chart just for the sake of completeness.



The #Packers win the wildcard if they win.

If Green Bay loses, then the #Seahawks win the wildcard if THEY win.

If Seattle also loses, then the #Lions win the wildcard. pic.twitter.com/ORQA9yVdh1 — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) January 6, 2023

If the Vikings remain the third seed, they’ll face the New York Giants. The consensus amongst most Vikings fans is that they’d like to play the Giants and keep the third seed in the NFC. Though, securing the second seed would give you a chance at potentially hosting two or three home playoff games. Regardless of how the games end up playing out this weekend, the Vikings will need to bring their best effort no matter who they face or which seed they secure, and that starts Sunday versus the Bears.