Vikings at Bears | The Final Score

It is the final game of the regular season and your Minnesota Vikings are looking for their 13th win. Will they get it? Absolutely! They started out with a 16-6 lead at the half which could’ve been a lot more if it weren’t for a couple of key mistakes. Justin Jefferson went over 1,800 yards for the season. In the second half, starting players have been pulled and backups are getting some playing time. We are seeing the likes of Venderian Lowe and Kyle Hinton in for Christian Darrisaw and Ezra Cleveland. Keen Nwangwu gets some RB snaps and even Jalen Reagor caught a pass so far and 2 total. At the end of 3 quarters, the Vikings lead still by 10 points, 23-13. Will they keep pressing to get the W? They did with the backups even. Joseph then hits a 53-yarder to make it 26-13. What are your thoughts on the game so far? They won! Do you like that the Purple by defeating the Chicago Bears, is keeping the heat on the 49ers? Yes. The #3 seed in the NFC playoffs is a lock, but the #2? Maybe? We will see.

