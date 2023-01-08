Vikings open as early three-point favorites over Giants for Wild Card Weekend

The 2022-23 NFL Playoffs are finally here, and after everything that happened in the National Football League in Week 18 your Minnesota Vikings are looking at a rematch of a game we saw just a few weeks ago.

As the third seed in the NFC playoffs, the Vikings will play host to the sixth seed: The New York Giants. Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook think that this is going to be a good one, with the Vikings having been installed as an early 3-point favorite. Three points is, generally, the standard advantage given to the home team in these situations, so the sharps see this as a pretty even matchup.

This is a rematch of a game that we saw on Christmas Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings got out to an early 10-point lead in that one but saw the Giants rally to take the lead in the third quarter. The Giants also got a late Saquon Barkley touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie things up, but Greg Joseph hit a franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory.

The Giants rested their starters in their season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles because they couldn’t move from their seeding spot. Brian Daboll and his team treated Week 18 as a bye week of sorts, while Kevin O’Connell played his starters for a half of the Vikings’ season finale, a 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

An over/under for this one has not yet been established. Once it is, we will update this post so that you’re aware of what it is.

The schedule for this weekend’s playoffs has not yet been determined. The game could take place on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday on what is now called Super Wild Card Weekend.

Do you think the Vikings should be favored in their first home playoff game since the “Miracle” game nearly five years ago?