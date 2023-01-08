NFL Playoffs 2023: Wild Card Weekend schedule set

With the Green Bay Packers getting humiliated by the Detroit Lions to finish the 2022 regular season in the NFL, it’s now time to shift focus to Wild Card Weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings will play in the late afternoon window on Sunday afternoon, meaning their game against the New York Giants will kick off at 3:30 PM Central time on Sunday, 15 January. Here is the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday, 14 January

Sunday, 15 January

Monday, 16 January

This means that, should the Vikings win on Sunday, they’ll already know where they’ll be heading for the next week’s game. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Saturday night, the Vikings will travel to San Francisco if they win. Should the Seahawks pull an upset, the Vikings would then host the winner of the Monday night contest between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

There’s your schedule for Wild Card Weekend, folks. We’ve got a lot to look forward to. . .you know, as the only NFC North team to make the playoffs. . .and we’re going to bring all of it to you right here.