Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 January 2023

Happy Monday, ladies and gentlemen! Yes, it’s another VICTORY MONDAY, the last one of the 2022 NFL regular season for our Minnesota Vikings, as they handled the Chicago Bears on Sunday by a final score of 29-13, helping the Bears to land the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Also, a certain team that defeated the Vikings last week and proceeded to run their mouths about it all week will not be joining the purple in this year’s NFL playoffs, as they got humiliated by a Detroit Lions team that had been eliminated from playoff contention hours before. Ain’t that a shame?

No. . .no, it’s not.

Wild Card Weekend is coming, folks, and the Vikings will be playing the New York Football Giants on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM Central. We’ll be covering all the angles for you as we get closer to kickoff, so be sure to keep at least one browser tab open right here.

This is also the day known as “Black Monday” in the National Football League, as teams are going to be firing coaches and executives. There are lots of NFL sites in the SB Nation network, and they’re going to be covering all of those firings from a perspective only they can bring, so be sure to check them out throughout the course of the day as news breaks as well.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: