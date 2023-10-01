We’ve made it to another Minnesota Vikings game day, everyone! Today, our favorite football team will roll. . .or, more accurately, wander. . .into Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in a battle of 0-3 squads. We want everyone to be able to follow along with this one, so we’re going to give you all the means to do so right here.

Television Info

We will once again be getting things started at the universally agreed upon best time for starting an NFL football game, that being at noon Central time. This game will be aired on FOX affiliates around the nation, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities. The call for this one will be handled by Alex Faust (whose work I’m not really familiar with) and Brady Quinn. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here is this week’s map from 506 Sports, with the Vikings/Panthers game being represented by the orange area.

If you’re outside of the local broadcast area, you can find the game on YouTube TV Sunday Ticket.

Not surprisingly, the Vikings are nowhere to be found on the broadcast schedule of the American Forces Network for the second consecutive week. Find a way, I guess.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 384. You can listen to the Panthers’ feed on Channel 226 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason.

Referee Info

According to the folks at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Tra Blake. Blake got to witness history the last time his crew worked a Vikings game, as they handled the team’s 39-36 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in December at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

This is the second game for the Vikings this season where the elements could potentially come into play. . .but it doesn’t appear that they will, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-70s and warming into the low 80s by the time things finish, with sunny skies and winds out of the north at 8-10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the crew at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings remain the favorite in this one, as they’re currently a 4.5-point favorite as of this morning. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 46.5.

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to in order to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and the Panthers, folks. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.