Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, 2023: Week 4

We’ve reached the time of the week where, once again, the brains that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website attempt to impart their wisdom upon the masses and pass along who we’re picking in each game throughout the 2023 NFL season. Our picks for Week 4 are in the books. . .well, almost all of them, anyway. . .and we’re going to share them right here.
First, here’s a look at how everyone did last week:
And here’s a look at how everyone has done throughout the course of the season.
With those formalities out of the way, it’s time to look at our picks for Week 4, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, the lines and numbers might vary depending on when each individual selector put their picks into the system. For all the latest changes, you can get the latest from our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mark’s picks will appear as soon as he punches them in.
Unanimous Picks
- Philadelphia Eagles over Washington Commanders
- Cincinnati Bengals over Tennessee Titans
- Denver Broncos over Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers over Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers over Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs over New York Jets
7-1 Picks
- Jacksonville Jaguars over Atlanta Falcons (Chris G. dissenting)
- Minnesota Vikings over Carolina Panthers (Tyler dissenting)
- Dallas Cowboys over New England Patriots (Chris M. dissenting)
6-2 Picks
- Miami Dolphins over Buffalo Bills (Chris G. and Ed dissenting)
- Seattle Seahawks over New York Giants (Eric and GA Skol dissenting)
- Detroit Lions over Green Bay Packers (Thursday night)
5-3 Picks
- Pittsburgh Steelers over Houston Texans (Chris M., Tyler, and Warren dissenting)
- Los Angeles Rams over Indianapolis Colts (Austin, Chris M., and Tyler dissenting)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints (Austin, Ed, and Eric dissenting)
4-4 Picks
- Baltimore Ravens (Austin/Chris M./Tyler/Warren) at Cleveland Browns (Chris G./Ed/Eric/GA Skol)
Those are the picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you throwing in with this weekend?
