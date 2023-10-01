Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve gotten through the first fifteen minutes of this one from Bank of America Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Carolina Panthers by a score of 7-0 thanks to another ill-time turnover.

The Vikings got the football first in this one as the Panthers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. After a holding penalty on the first play from scrimmage, the Vikings’ offense behind Alexander Mattison, who picked up 26 yards on his first three carries. Kirk Cousins then tried to find Jordan Addison deep and threw it incomplete, but the rookie drew a 45-yard pass interference penalty to make it first-and-goal from the Carolina 4. Justin Jefferson appeared to have a 2-yard touchdown reception, but it was negated by another holding penalty.

And then, it happened. . .Kirk Cousins threw one towards the right sideline that was intercepted by Panthers’ safety Sam Franklin, who proceeded to take it the other way for a 99-yard pick six. The extra point was good, and just like that the Vikings were down 7-0 before Carolina’s offense even got on the field.

After the Vikings went three-and-out, the Panthers marched down the field, leaning heavily on the run game, and Minnesota’s defense appeared to have a stop on a third-and-goal play but. . .get this. . .a penalty gave the Panthers a fresh set of downs. As we move to the second quarter, the Panthers are looking at a third-and-goal from the Minnesota 7-yard line.

One quarter of play in the books from Carolina, and the Vikings trail the Panthers by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play, folks!