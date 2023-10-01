Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Alright, ladies and gentlemen, take those four fingers and throw them up above your heads, because we’re moving to the final fifteen minutes at Bank of America Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings leading the Carolina Panthers by a score of 21-13.

The Panthers got the football first after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half. Minnesota’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the half, but the ensuing punt had them starting out at their own 4-yard line. The Vikings punted it away and the Panthers looked like they were getting ready to add to their lead. . .

And then something positive happened for the Vikings! Yeah, I can’t believe it, either!

Harrison Smith came screaming in on a blitz and knocked the football away from Bryce Young, and it bounced right up into the hands of D.J. Wonnum. Wonnum then proceeded to take the ball 51 yards for the first touchdown of his NFL career and, just like that, the Vikings found themselves in the lead for the first time today, 14-13.

Carolina’s first drive after the touchdown was a three-and-out that ended with a sack of Young, with the punt giving the Vikings the ball in good field position at their own 44-yard line. The Vikings moved into Carolina territory, and the final play of the third quarter saw Kirk Cousins draw the Panthers offside with a hard count and then hit a streaking Justin Jefferson on the ensuing free play for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 21-13!

The Vikings will be kicking off to start the fourth quarter, leading the Panthers by a score of 21-13 on the strength of 14 third-quarter points. Can they hold on for their first victory of the season? Come join us and find out!