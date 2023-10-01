Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just about ninety minutes away from kickoff at Bank of America Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers have released their inactive lists for this week’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out, starting with the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

S Lewis Cine (hamstring

QB Jaren Hall (emergency QB)

TE Nick Muse

DL Khyiris Tonga

Austin Schlottmann will get his third consecutive start at center for the Vikings in this one, as the coaches and trainers have decided that Bradbury is still not ready. Cam Akers, Dalton Risner, and. . .shockingly. . .Marcus Davenport are all active today. Can Davenport at least double the number of snaps (4) he’s seen this season? We’ll find out!

Carolina Panthers

RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Jonathan Mingo

LB Deion Jones

OT David Sharpe

CB Sam Webb

S Xavier Woods

Woods was declared out on the Panthers’ final injury report, while Mingo was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable due to being in the concussion protocol. No real surprises on the injury report for Carolina in this one.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. Your first discussion thread of the day will be hitting the site at the top of the 11:00 AM Central hour, so we hope you’ll join us for it!