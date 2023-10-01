SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence in Vikings dropping

It’s time to talk about the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll about the Minnesota Vikings, and these results are just about as unsurprising as you can possibly imagine.

This week, we couldn’t come up with a decent team-centric question to ask after the purple dropped to 0-3 on the season, so we just had the standard question about whether or not you were confident in the direction of the team. The answer was a resounding “nope.”

After last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, just 25% of our respondents said that they were confident in the direction the Vikings were going in. That’s the low-water mark on this young season, as it’s now below the 29% figure that we saw following the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Really, this answer shouldn’t come as a surprise. Yes, the Vikings have played things pretty close over the first three weeks of the season, but they haven’t actually done a whole lot to inspire confidence in anyone, have they? It’s definitely not too late for them to pull themselves out of this tailspin, but the longer they wait to do so the less likely it’s going to be to happen.

What do you think, folks? Do you think the (vast) majority of folks are correct in their pessimism, or do you have a little big extra purple tint in your glasses this week?

We’ll have another SB Nation Reacts poll for you this week, folks. . .hopefully with a more team-centric flair to it.

