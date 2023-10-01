 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings Secure First Win Against Panthers | Post-Game Recap

By Matt Anderson
Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings may not have dazzled with a flawless performance, but they gritted their way to a hard-fought victory over the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, elevating their season record to 1-3. Immediately following the game, our team went live to deliver unfiltered reactions to the triumph and highlight standout performances!

