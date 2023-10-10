Vikings to place Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, out at least four games

When Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, nobody knew how bad it was going to be. Well, we still don’t know how bad it is. . .but we’ve learned that it’s bad enough.

The Vikings are placing Jefferson on the injured reserve list, which means that he’s going to miss at least the next four games while he recovers.

Jefferson, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has never missed a game due to injury. Through the first five weeks of the year, he had collected 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Being placed on injured reserve means that Jefferson will miss this Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, along with the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium and road games against the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons. Once those four games are over, Jefferson will be re-evaluated to see if he’s ready to come back.

In his absence, the Vikings will now have to lean on rookie Jordan Addison and veteran K.J. Osborn. Brandon Powell, who slotted into the lineup on Sunday after Jefferson went out with the injury, will get some opportunities as well.

Once again, the Minnesota Vikings are placing wide receiver Justin Jefferson on their injured reserve list, meaning that he will miss at least the next four games. We’ll have more on the situation if anything else comes out about it.