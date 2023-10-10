Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 October 2023

Welp! Things just got much much harder for the offense with JJ on the shelf for at least 4 games. It is going to put a lot of pressure on the other receivers to step up and the running game is going to have to improve as well. I do not think the team can ask their QB to carry them these next four games because it simply could be too much to ask. I would love to see it though.

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings News

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

He has final say over any potential deal thanks to a no-trade clause, and odds are, even if the Vikings found a deal they liked, he wouldn’t sign off on starting over in a new system midseason. But everything else suggests a relocation makes sense; Minnesota is in an admitted “competitive rebuild,” sputtering amid a 1-4 start, and Cousins, who remains a borderline top-10 pocket passer despite a spotty big-game resume, is scheduled to hit free agency after the season anyway.

Potential suitors: Jets

Vikings LB Danielle Hunter

For years, Hunter and the Vikings have wrestled over the pass rusher’s contract, always coming to a tentative resolution. Now, with Minnesota 1-4 and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stripping the defense down under new coordinator Brian Flores, it could finally be time for Hunter to be auctioned. He’s off to a hot start as Flores’ lone edge-rushing weapon with six sacks in five games, but that could also make him the Vikings’ most feasible trade chip ahead of his scheduled 2024 free agency.

Potential suitors: Buccaneers, Chiefs, Jaguars

Minnesota’s offensive line was extremely good against the Chiefs on Sunday. It didn’t result in a win or a big game from Kirk Cousins, but their collective grades from Pro Football Focus are incredible. Check this out...

Christian Darrisaw’s 88.5 grade was first of 65 tackles

Ezra Cleveland’s 79.1 grade was sixth of 65 guards

Garrett Bradbury’s 82.0 grade was second of 31 centers

Ed Ingram’s 72.5 grade was 11th of 65 guards

Brian O’Neill’s 65.1 grade was 31st of 65 tackles

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was pressured 15 times against Kansas City, with 10 of those pressures allowed by Minnesota’s offensive line. Ingram gave up two hurries and a sack for a total of three pressures; O’Neill was charged with three hurries; Cleveland allowed one sack, one hit and one hurry for a total of three pressures; Darrisaw gave up one hit and Bradbury gave up absolutely nothing in 54 pass blocking snaps.

Who knew? Who believes?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: