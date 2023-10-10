Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 October 2023

Welp! Things just got much much harder for the offense with JJ on the shelf for at least 4 games. It is going to put a lot of pressure on the other receivers to step up and the running game is going to have to improve as well. I do not think the team can ask their QB to carry them these next four games because it simply could be too much to ask. I would love to see it though.
- Vikings to place Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, out at least four games
- NFL Opening Odds: Vikings begin week as slight favorite over Bears
- Kevin O’Connell MUST be better after Minnesota Vikings fall to 1-4 | Vikings Happy Hour
- 2023 NFL trade rumors: Raiders’ Davante Adams, Vikings’ Danielle Hunter among stars who could be available
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
He has final say over any potential deal thanks to a no-trade clause, and odds are, even if the Vikings found a deal they liked, he wouldn’t sign off on starting over in a new system midseason. But everything else suggests a relocation makes sense; Minnesota is in an admitted “competitive rebuild,” sputtering amid a 1-4 start, and Cousins, who remains a borderline top-10 pocket passer despite a spotty big-game resume, is scheduled to hit free agency after the season anyway.
Potential suitors: Jets
Vikings LB Danielle Hunter
For years, Hunter and the Vikings have wrestled over the pass rusher’s contract, always coming to a tentative resolution. Now, with Minnesota 1-4 and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stripping the defense down under new coordinator Brian Flores, it could finally be time for Hunter to be auctioned. He’s off to a hot start as Flores’ lone edge-rushing weapon with six sacks in five games, but that could also make him the Vikings’ most feasible trade chip ahead of his scheduled 2024 free agency.
Potential suitors: Buccaneers, Chiefs, Jaguars
Minnesota’s offensive line was extremely good against the Chiefs on Sunday. It didn’t result in a win or a big game from Kirk Cousins, but their collective grades from Pro Football Focus are incredible. Check this out...
Christian Darrisaw’s 88.5 grade was first of 65 tackles
Ezra Cleveland’s 79.1 grade was sixth of 65 guards
Garrett Bradbury’s 82.0 grade was second of 31 centers
Ed Ingram’s 72.5 grade was 11th of 65 guards
Brian O’Neill’s 65.1 grade was 31st of 65 tackles
Quarterback Kirk Cousins was pressured 15 times against Kansas City, with 10 of those pressures allowed by Minnesota’s offensive line. Ingram gave up two hurries and a sack for a total of three pressures; O’Neill was charged with three hurries; Cleveland allowed one sack, one hit and one hurry for a total of three pressures; Darrisaw gave up one hit and Bradbury gave up absolutely nothing in 54 pass blocking snaps.
Who knew? Who believes?
