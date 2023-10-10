Minnesota Vikings Lose Justin Jefferson - Now What? | Purple Process

The Minnesota Vikings face a setback as star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is sidelined for at least the next four weeks due to a hamstring injury. Explore the impact on the team’s dynamics for both the immediate and long-term future. Share your insights and thoughts on how this news shapes the current state and outlook of the Vikings. Join the discussion and let’s dive into the implications of Jefferson’s absence!

We’d really appreciate if you could subscribe and help us grow our channel! Also, drop a comment on how you feel we love to hearing from the fans like you! #skol #minnesotavikings @vikings #nfl