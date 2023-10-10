 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JJ to IR Justin Jefferson to be placed on injured reserve, miss at least 4 games

Minnesota Vikings Lose Justin Jefferson - Now What? | Purple Process

By Matt Anderson
Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings face a setback as star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is sidelined for at least the next four weeks due to a hamstring injury. Explore the impact on the team’s dynamics for both the immediate and long-term future. Share your insights and thoughts on how this news shapes the current state and outlook of the Vikings. Join the discussion and let’s dive into the implications of Jefferson’s absence!

