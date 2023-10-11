Vikings Reacts Week 6: Who steps up in the passing game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is, once again, time for us to take the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans with our latest SB Nation Reacts survey. This week, we’ve got two questions for you to ponder.

You already know what the first question is. . .it’s whether or not you’re confident in the current direction of the team. Given that the team is now 1-4 and have had all of their losses come by one score, it will be interesting to see how things have changed since last week.

The other question stems from the bad news that the Vikings got yesterday concerning Justin Jefferson and his hamstring. Jefferson will be on the shelf for the next four games (at a minimum), and so we want to know who you think will end up getting the most targets in his absence. Will the rookie, Jordan Addison, step up? Will it be K.J. Osborn, who will once again get a bigger opportunity? Will it be T.J. Hockenson, who is already one of the league’s most targeted players?

Those are the two questions that we have for you for this week. We’ll have the results for you in a day or two, so go ahead and cast your vote in our poll and talk about it in the comments section.