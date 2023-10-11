Starter pullover jackets are coming from Homage, and you can win one!

It’s getting cooler around the country, and our friends from Homage have the perfect way for you to both keep warm and represent the Minnesota Vikings.

Homage is going to have Minnesota Vikings pullover jackets from Starter available starting on 16 October, which is this coming Monday, but you’re going to have the opportunity to secure one before they officially go on sale. Here’s a better glimpse of what they look like:

These are the classic Starter jackets from years gone by, guaranteed to keep you nice and warm during even the coldest of winter days.

So, how can you win one of these for your very own? Here are the procedures to follow.

Step 1 - Log into your Daily Norseman/SB Nation account (Yes, you need an account to enter)

Step 2 - Leave a comment on this post with the answers to the following four questions:

How many passing yards will Kirk Cousins have against the Bears on Sunday?

How many rushing yards will the Vikings have as a team against the Bears on Sunday?

How many receiving yards will Jordan Addison have against the Bears on Sunday?

What is your jacket size? Jackets are available in sizes up to 2XL (Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, 2XL).

That’s it! You’re entered to win a Starter pullover jacket from Homage!

With that, here are nitty grittys for the contest.

The first question (Kirk Cousins’ passing yardage) is the primary question for the contest. The second and third questions (Vikings team rushing yardage/Jordan Addison receiving yardage) will serve as tiebreakers should it become necessary. To make things a bit more interesting, we’re going to use “Price is Right” rules for the Cousins question, which means you have to get closest to the actual number without going over. Should the tiebreaker questions become necessary, we will revert to whoever is closest, over or under, to ensure that we get a winner. The yardage totals that will be used will come from the official NFL Game Stats and Information System that are available when the game has concluded. Each individual is allowed one entry into the contest. If you attempt to enter more than once, only your first entry will remain. If you make multiple attempts to enter multiple times, your entries will simply be deleted and you will be ineligible to win. Entries are open starting right now. The entry deadline is 11:59 PM Eastern time (10:59 PM Central) on Saturday, 14 October. I will be closing the comments section at that time. If, for whatever reason, the comments do not get closed on Saturday night, I will do so when I wake up on Sunday morning and any entries that are timestamped after the deadline will be deleted. Please make your entry its own comment and not a reply to someone else’s comment/entry. Put your entry comments on this post and this post only. Do not e-mail them to me, do not post them on social media, and do not post them in the comments of any other post. Entries that are not in the comments section attached to this post will be ignored. Please do not make any other comments in the comments section of this post. I want it restricted to contest entries only. Sometime late Sunday afternoon/early Sunday evening, I will do a post announcing the winner of the contest. Then, using the e-mail address that is attached to their SB Nation account, I will get the winner in contact with the folks from Homage so that they can confirm their shipping details and everything else.

I believe that covers just about everything! Go ahead and start putting your entries in the comments section here, and best of luck to everyone that enters!

Legal stuff: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01pm ET on 10/12/2023 and ends at 11:59pm ET on 10/14/2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet, and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be viewed by clicking this link. Sponsor Privacy Policy

Sponsor: Vox Media, LLC, 1201 Connecticut Ave., 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036