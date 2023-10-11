Vikings officially place Justin Jefferson (and Nick Mullens) on IR

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings officially made a move that we all knew was coming, and made another move that could potentially have some significant repercussions, too.

The team has announced that they have formally placed wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, as we told you yesterday. The team also announced that they have placed quarterback Nick Mullens on injured reserve which means that, at least for now, rookie Jaren Hall is the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Jefferson is on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury that he suffered in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Kansas City. Mullens had been limited in practice all week leading up to that game with a back issue and was put on the inactive list for the contest.

Jefferson and Mullens being placed on IR means that they are both out for a minimum of four games. They will be eligible to return in Week 10, when the Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team has also announced that they have signed wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson off of the practice squad to the active roster. The team waived quarterback Tanner Morgan yesterday, which means that there are now three open spots on the practice squad. The team also worked out some veteran quarterbacks on Tuesday, including long-time journeyman Colt McCoy.

So, there are your handful of roster moves for the Vikings on this Wednesday. We’ll be getting the first injury reports of the week later on today and will bring those to you as soon as we’re able.