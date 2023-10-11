Vikings bringing back old friends, including Sean Mannion

Right after the first handful of roster moves the team made were announced, the Minnesota Vikings did a few more things that we’re here to pass on to you, including bringing back a couple of old friends.

The team has announced that they have signed three players to the practice squad. Those players are quarterback Sean Mannion, special teamer Dan Chisena, and tight end Troy Fumagalli. The team has also designated running back Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve.

Mannion served as the backup to Kirk Cousins for two seasons, both 2020 and 2021. He got one start for the Vikings in a game against Green Bay that Cousins missed due to testing positive for COVID. He went through Training Camp with the Vikings in 2022 but was released as part of the team’s final cuts and spent last season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Chisena made the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent three years with the team, playing primarily on special teams. This past January, he signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and went through Training Camp with them but was waived as a part of their final cuts.

Fumagalli has bounced around a few practice squads over the past few seasons but has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020. A fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of Wisconsin in 2018, Fumagalli has 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career.

Nwangwu, as we know, has been the Vikings’ primary kick returner in his first two seasons with the Vikings, and already has three kickoff returns for touchdowns in his short career while not getting a whole lot of snaps on offense. By designating him to return from IR, the team has opened up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before deciding whether or not to put him onto the active roster or leave him on IR, which would end his season.

With that, I think the Vikings have filled the active roster and the practice squad and won’t be making a whole lot of moves for the rest of the day today. Of course, if they do, we’ll bring them to you here as soon as possible.