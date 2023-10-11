Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Initial injury reports for both teams

Wednesday is the day around the National Football League that the first injury reports come out, and the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are no exception. Both teams have put together their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, so let’s take a look at what both sides are looking at on the injury front.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

WR Jordan Addison (ankle)

LB Marcus Davenport (elbow)

CB Akayleb Evans (knee)

Full Participation

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

RB Kene Nwangwu (back)

Given that Addison is about to see his role in the offense increase significantly, it’s a little worrisome to see him as limited in the first practice of the week, but I’m sure the team is just being cautious with him. Davenport is, apparently, no longer dealing with an ankle issue but now has an issue with his elbow instead. Evans looked pretty gimpy in videos from practice on social media this afternoon so his status could really be up in the air for Sunday.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle)

RB Travis Homer (hamstring)

OL Lucas Patrick (concussion)

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring)

Limited Participation

CB Kyler Gordon (hand)

S Eddie Jackson (foot)

TE Cole Kmet (hamstring)

CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring)

DB Terrell Smith (ankle)

Full Participation

OL Doug Kramer (thumb)

For a team that’s coming off of a bit of a mini-bye (as they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 5), the Bears have a pretty significant injury report, including what appears to be almost every running back on their roster. D’Onta Foreman is the only healthy running back on the Chicago roster as things stand right now, and he’s averaging about one carry/game. The Bears also have a significant number of defensive backs listed which, given the Vikings coming into this one short-handed at the receiver spot, could. . .or should. . .work in Minnesota’s favor.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Bears, folks. We’ll be back with the second reports of the week tomorrow.