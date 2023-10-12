Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time for Week 6 in the NFL to officially get underway with Thursday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown.

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings just got a look at the Chiefs, as Kansas City beat the Vikings this past Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium by a score of 27-20. Minnesota is also slated to take on the Broncos later this year in a prime-time matchup, as they’re scheduled to face off in Denver in Week 11. Of course, given that the Broncos and the Vikings are both 1-4 at this point, there’s a pretty solid chance that game will get flexed out, but we’ll see what happens.

(It’s totally getting flexed out.)

