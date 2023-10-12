Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Interim injury reports

We’ve gotten our hands on the second injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field. There were a few small changes from yesterday, so let’s take a look at those reports now.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

WR Jordan Addison (ankle)

CB Akayleb Evans (knee)

Full Participation

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

LB Marcus Davenport (elbow, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) RB Kene Nwangwu (back)

Davenport being upgraded to full this early in the week should eliminate any drama about his status for Sunday, which is nice. Addison and Evans are both still limited, but hopefully their statuses will be a bit clearer on tomorrow’s final report. Outside of Davenport, no changes for the Vikings thus far, though not seeing Garrett Bradbury on the list at all is a welcome sight.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle)

RB Travis Homer (hamstring)

OL Lucas Patrick (concussion)

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring)

Limited Participation

CB Kyler Gordon (hand)

S Eddie Jackson (foot)

TE Cole Kmet (hamstring)

Full Participation

CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) OL Doug Kramer (thumb)

DB Terrell Smith (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A couple of upgrades for the Bears’ secondary on today’s report, as both Johnson and Smith went from limited to full participation. Everyone that was a DNP for the Bears on Wednesday had the same status on Thursday, which might make things a little iffy for them for Sunday’s game. Obviously they’ll be making some decisions based on tomorrow’s final report as well.

Once the final injury reports drop tomorrow, we’ll have all of the information right here for you.