Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears ahead of their NFC North clash at Soldier Field on Sunday, and one of these two teams has significantly more issues to worry about than the other one does on the injury front. If you’ve looked at the reports the past two days, I’m guessing you already know which team is which.

Without any further ado, here are the final reports.

Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jordan Addison WR Ankle LP LP FP --- Marcus Davenport LB Elbow LP FP FP --- Akayleb Evans CB Knee LP LP FP --- Lewis Cine S Hamstring FP FP FP --- Kene Nwangwu RB Back FP FP FP Questionable

The only player on the Vikings’ injury report who was given an injury designation is Kene Nwangwu, who technically isn’t on the roster at this point. The team has simply opened the window for him to begin practicing. Kevin O’Connell said during his last press conference that Nwangwu likely won’t be making his debut this week, so the team still has a couple more weeks to evaluate him.

Obviously, this list doesn’t include Justin Jefferson or Nick Mullens, both of whom were placed on IR earlier this week. Nobody else for the Vikings has any sort of injury designation in this one.

Chicago Bears Week 6 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Khalil Herbert RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP IR Equanimeous St. Brown WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP IR Travis Homer RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Roschon Johnson RB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Terrell Smith DB Ankle LP FP DNP Out Eddie Jackson S Foot LP LP LP Questionable Lucas Patrick OL Concussion DNP DNP FP Questionable Kyler Gordon CB Hand LP LP FP --- Cole Kmet TE Hamstring LP LP FP --- Jaylon Johnson CB Hamstring LP FP FP --- Doug Kramer OL Thumb FP FP FP ---

Are there any running backs left in Chicago? With Hebert going on injured reserve and Homer and Johnson both being declared out for this one, the Bears’ running back corps consists of D’Onta Foreman, who has five carries this season, and Darrynton Evans, who has been with the Bears for less than a week. Got a funny feeling we’re going to be seeing the Bears try to put the ball in the air a lot on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully the Vikings are ready for it.

Those are the final injury reports for the Vikings and the Bears as we inch closer to Sunday. We’ll have more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.