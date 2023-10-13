Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears ahead of their NFC North clash at Soldier Field on Sunday, and one of these two teams has significantly more issues to worry about than the other one does on the injury front. If you’ve looked at the reports the past two days, I’m guessing you already know which team is which.
Without any further ado, here are the final reports.
Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Marcus Davenport
|LB
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Back
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
The only player on the Vikings’ injury report who was given an injury designation is Kene Nwangwu, who technically isn’t on the roster at this point. The team has simply opened the window for him to begin practicing. Kevin O’Connell said during his last press conference that Nwangwu likely won’t be making his debut this week, so the team still has a couple more weeks to evaluate him.
Obviously, this list doesn’t include Justin Jefferson or Nick Mullens, both of whom were placed on IR earlier this week. Nobody else for the Vikings has any sort of injury designation in this one.
Chicago Bears Week 6 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|IR
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|IR
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Terrell Smith
|DB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|DNP
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|S
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Doug Kramer
|OL
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
Are there any running backs left in Chicago? With Hebert going on injured reserve and Homer and Johnson both being declared out for this one, the Bears’ running back corps consists of D’Onta Foreman, who has five carries this season, and Darrynton Evans, who has been with the Bears for less than a week. Got a funny feeling we’re going to be seeing the Bears try to put the ball in the air a lot on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully the Vikings are ready for it.
Those are the final injury reports for the Vikings and the Bears as we inch closer to Sunday. We’ll have more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.
