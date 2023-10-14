Vikings at Bears Preview, Life Without Justin Jefferson & Trade Deadline Speculations

In this episode of Two Old Bloggers, Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano discuss the impact of Justin Jefferson’s absence on the Minnesota Vikings and speculate on what the offense will look like without him. They also explore the possibility of trading veteran players as the trade deadline approaches. Then preview the upcoming game between the Vikings and the Bears, highlighting key matchups and areas of concern. They also raise questions about the coaching decisions and offensive struggles faced by the Vikings.

First, the guys dive into the impact of the absence of Justin Jefferson on the Minnesota Vikings. With Jefferson on the injured reserve for at least four games, the Vikings face the challenge of reinventing their offense. We analyze how the offense might evolve without Jefferson and explore the potential rise of Jordan Addison as a key player in the passing game. Additionally, we discuss the possibility of leaning more on the running game and utilizing players like Josh Oliver and T.J. Hockenson to fill the void left by Jefferson.

Next, shift the focus to the upcoming NFL trade deadline and the potential for the Vikings to make some moves. As the team currently stands at 1-4 and the season outlook appears grim, we examine the players who could be trade targets. Danielle Hunter, with his impressive track record as a pass rusher, emerges as a prime candidate for a trade that could bring valuable draft picks in return. We also explore the potential trade value of Jordan Hicks and Marcus Davenport, considering their contract situations and the needs of other playoff-contending teams.

Finally, they preview the highly anticipated Vikings vs. Bears game. While the Vikings’ season may seem bleak, we analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both teams and discuss the keys to victory for the Vikings. With the Bears dealing with injuries to key players, we assess how the Vikings’ defense can exploit their vulnerabilities, particularly by containing Justin Fields’ scrambling ability. On the offensive side, we delve into the strategies that Kevin O’Connell might employ, including an increased focus on the running game and the utilization of emerging players like Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.

Two Old Bloggers, Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare

