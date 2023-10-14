Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 October 2023

It is going to be a good day for watching college football!
Some games and players I want to try and watch are ...
10 USC @ 21 Notre Dame
Caleb Williams USC QB 6’1” 220 JR
Calen Bullock USC S 6’2” 190 JR
MarShawn Lloyd USC RB 5’9” 210 RJR
Brenden Rice USC WR 5’11” 201 JR
Joe Alt Notre Dame OT 6’7” 317 JR
Rylie Mills Notre Dame DL3T 6’5” 306 SR
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 6’3” 198 RSR
Sam Hartman Notre Dame QB 6’1” 210 RJR
Audric Estime Notre Dame RB 6’0” 227 JR
25 Miami @ 12 North Carolina
Leonard Taylor III Miami (FL) DL3T 6’3” 305 JR
Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) S 5’10” 202 JR
James Williams Miami (FL) S 6’4” 224 JR
Javion Cohen Miami (FL) OG 6’4” 305 SR
Akheem Mesidor Miami (FL) DL5T 6’2” 280 RJR
Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) QB 6’4” 224 RJR
Zion Nelson Miami (FL) OT 6’5” 316 RSR
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 6’4” 220 RSO
Cedric Gray North Carolina ILB 6’2” 230 SR
Willie Lampkin North Carolina OG 6’1” 285 JR
Arkansas @ 11 Alabama
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas QB 6’3” 242 RSR
Beaux Limmer Arkansas OC 6’5” 302 RSR
J.C. Latham Alabama OT 6’6” 335 JR
Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 6’3” 242 JR
Chris Braswell Alabama EDGE 6’3” 255 SR
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 6’0” 194 SR
Iowa State @ Cincinnati
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 6’1” 185 SR
Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DL1T 6’2” 320 RSO
8 Oregon @ 7 Washington
Bo Nix Oregon QB 6’2” 213 RSR
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 6’2” 178 JR
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL3T 6’2” 290 RSR
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 6’3” 195 SR
Jordan Burch Oregon DL5T 6’5” 275 SR
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6’3” 201 RJR
Bralen Trice Washington EDGE 6’3” 269 RJR
Troy Fautanu Washington OG 6’3” 312 RJR
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 6’2” 213 RSR
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 6’1” 186 RJR
Texas A&M @ 19 Tennessee
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WRS 5’9” 190 RSR
Shemar Turner Texas A&M DL3T 6’3” 300 JR
Demani Richardson Texas A&M S 6’1” 210 RSR
Bryce Foster Texas A&M OC 6’4” 325 JR
Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG 6’3” 330 RSR
Joe Milton III Tennessee QB 6’5” 245 RSR
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 6’1” 197 RSR
Javontez Spraggins Tennessee OG 6’3” 325 SR
Arizona @ 19 Washington State
Jordan Morgan Arizona OT 6’5” 320 RSR
Jacob Cowing Arizona WRS 5’10” 175 RSR
Justin Flowe Arizona ILB 6’1” 220 RSO
Cameron Ward Washington State QB 6’3” 220 RJR
Auburn @ 22 LSU
D.J. James Auburn CB 6’0” 174 RSR
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 6’0” 182 RSR
Jaylin Simpson Auburn CB 6’1” 178 SR
Malik Nabers LSU WR 6’0” 195 JR
Maason Smith LSU DL3T 6’4” 300 RSO
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 6’2” 185 RJR
Mekhi Wingo LSU DL3T 6’1” 295 JR
Duce Chestnut LSU CB 6’0” 198 JR
Omar Speights LSU ILB 6’1” 233 RSR
18 UCLA @ 15 Oregon State
Laiatu Latu UCLA EDGE 6’4” 265 RSR
Carson Steele UCLA RB 6’0” 215 JR
Joshua Gray Oregon State OT 6’4” 288 RJR
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT 6’6” 333 JR
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State QB 6’4” 235 SR
NC State @ 17 Duke
Dylan McMahon North Carolina State OC 6’4” 305 RJR
Graham Barton Duke OT 6’5” 311 SR
Riley Leonard Duke QB 6’4” 209 JR
DeWayne Carter Duke DL3T 6’3” 298 RJR
Since yore last open thread ...
2023 NFL Week 6: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Final injury reports for both teams
Five Good Questions with Windy City Gridiron
Five Questions with Daily Norseman: Huge game for both teams as the fight to stay relevant
MikedUp Podcast: NFL Week 6 Pick Ems
Other Vikings News
Vikings Buzz: AFC Team Interested in Hunter; Cousins Back in 2024?
Kirk Cousins: Five potential trade destinations
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have approximately three major issues: offensive line, offensive coordinator, and quarterback.
Will the notoriously patient organization move on from Kenny Pickett this soon? Likely not. Would they benefit from moving on from Pickett and acquiring Cousins? Absolutely.
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7
Received: Round 2 Pick 14, Round 4 Pick 14
...
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 4 Pick 14, Future Round 3 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 6
...
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 6 Pick 7
Received: Round 6 Pick 33, Round 7 Pick 9
...
7: R1 P7 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’3” 253
46: R2 P14 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6’3” 310
70: R3 P6 QB Riley Leonard - Duke 6’4” 209
107: R4 P7 C Javion Cohen - Miami 6’4” 305
128: R4 P28 LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma 6’3” 240
153: R5 P17 DL DeWayne Carter - Duke 6’3” 298
166: R5 P30 CB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State 6’1” 185
184: R6 P9 WR Jermaine Burton - Alabama 6’0” 194
208: R6 P33 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 210
228: R7 P9 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State 6’6” 333
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
