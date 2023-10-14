Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 October 2023

It is going to be a good day for watching college football!

Some games and players I want to try and watch are ...

10 USC @ 21 Notre Dame

Caleb Williams USC QB 6’1” 220 JR

Calen Bullock USC S 6’2” 190 JR

MarShawn Lloyd USC RB 5’9” 210 RJR

Brenden Rice USC WR 5’11” 201 JR

Joe Alt Notre Dame OT 6’7” 317 JR

Rylie Mills Notre Dame DL3T 6’5” 306 SR

Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 6’3” 198 RSR

Sam Hartman Notre Dame QB 6’1” 210 RJR

Audric Estime Notre Dame RB 6’0” 227 JR

25 Miami @ 12 North Carolina

Leonard Taylor III Miami (FL) DL3T 6’3” 305 JR

Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) S 5’10” 202 JR

James Williams Miami (FL) S 6’4” 224 JR

Javion Cohen Miami (FL) OG 6’4” 305 SR

Akheem Mesidor Miami (FL) DL5T 6’2” 280 RJR

Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) QB 6’4” 224 RJR

Zion Nelson Miami (FL) OT 6’5” 316 RSR

Drake Maye North Carolina QB 6’4” 220 RSO

Cedric Gray North Carolina ILB 6’2” 230 SR

Willie Lampkin North Carolina OG 6’1” 285 JR

Arkansas @ 11 Alabama

K.J. Jefferson Arkansas QB 6’3” 242 RSR

Beaux Limmer Arkansas OC 6’5” 302 RSR

J.C. Latham Alabama OT 6’6” 335 JR

Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 6’3” 242 JR

Chris Braswell Alabama EDGE 6’3” 255 SR

Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 6’0” 194 SR

Iowa State @ Cincinnati

T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 6’1” 185 SR

Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DL1T 6’2” 320 RSO

8 Oregon @ 7 Washington

Bo Nix Oregon QB 6’2” 213 RSR

Troy Franklin Oregon WR 6’2” 178 JR

Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL3T 6’2” 290 RSR

Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 6’3” 195 SR

Jordan Burch Oregon DL5T 6’5” 275 SR

Rome Odunze Washington WR 6’3” 201 RJR

Bralen Trice Washington EDGE 6’3” 269 RJR

Troy Fautanu Washington OG 6’3” 312 RJR

Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 6’2” 213 RSR

Jalen McMillan Washington WR 6’1” 186 RJR

Texas A&M @ 19 Tennessee

Ainias Smith Texas A&M WRS 5’9” 190 RSR

Shemar Turner Texas A&M DL3T 6’3” 300 JR

Demani Richardson Texas A&M S 6’1” 210 RSR

Bryce Foster Texas A&M OC 6’4” 325 JR

Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG 6’3” 330 RSR

Joe Milton III Tennessee QB 6’5” 245 RSR

Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 6’1” 197 RSR

Javontez Spraggins Tennessee OG 6’3” 325 SR

Arizona @ 19 Washington State

Jordan Morgan Arizona OT 6’5” 320 RSR

Jacob Cowing Arizona WRS 5’10” 175 RSR

Justin Flowe Arizona ILB 6’1” 220 RSO

Cameron Ward Washington State QB 6’3” 220 RJR

Auburn @ 22 LSU

D.J. James Auburn CB 6’0” 174 RSR

Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 6’0” 182 RSR

Jaylin Simpson Auburn CB 6’1” 178 SR

Malik Nabers LSU WR 6’0” 195 JR

Maason Smith LSU DL3T 6’4” 300 RSO

Jayden Daniels LSU QB 6’2” 185 RJR

Mekhi Wingo LSU DL3T 6’1” 295 JR

Duce Chestnut LSU CB 6’0” 198 JR

Omar Speights LSU ILB 6’1” 233 RSR

18 UCLA @ 15 Oregon State

Laiatu Latu UCLA EDGE 6’4” 265 RSR

Carson Steele UCLA RB 6’0” 215 JR

Joshua Gray Oregon State OT 6’4” 288 RJR

Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT 6’6” 333 JR

D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State QB 6’4” 235 SR

NC State @ 17 Duke

Dylan McMahon North Carolina State OC 6’4” 305 RJR

Graham Barton Duke OT 6’5” 311 SR

Riley Leonard Duke QB 6’4” 209 JR

DeWayne Carter Duke DL3T 6’3” 298 RJR

Since yore last open thread ...

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 7

Received: Round 2 Pick 14, Round 4 Pick 14

...

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 4 Pick 14, Future Round 3 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 6

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 6 Pick 7

Received: Round 6 Pick 33, Round 7 Pick 9

...

7: R1 P7 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’3” 253

46: R2 P14 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6’3” 310

70: R3 P6 QB Riley Leonard - Duke 6’4” 209

107: R4 P7 C Javion Cohen - Miami 6’4” 305

128: R4 P28 LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma 6’3” 240

153: R5 P17 DL DeWayne Carter - Duke 6’3” 298

166: R5 P30 CB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State 6’1” 185

184: R6 P9 WR Jermaine Burton - Alabama 6’0” 194

208: R6 P33 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 210

228: R7 P9 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State 6’6” 333

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: