SB Nation Reacts Results: It’s Jordan Addison’s time

We have the results from our latest round of SB Nation Reacts results, ladies and gentlemen. We had two questions for you this week, so let’s look at what our readers think of how things are going for our Minnesota Vikings.

The first question we asked you was the standard question about how confident everyone is that the team is moving in the right direction. As you’d expect after yet another loss, things aren’t trending positively.

Just 26% of our respondents feel that the team is heading in the right direction after dropping to 1-4 this past week. I’m going to guess that a lot of the people who are still confident are those who feel that getting the highest draft pick possible is the right direction, which would explain why the number is as high as it is for a 1-4 team.

The other question concerns which of the team’s pass catchers will be getting the most targets with Justin Jefferson going on the shelf for four games. We gave you the three most logical options and the majority of our readers think it’s time for a rookie to make a name for himself.

A majority of our respondents, 54%, think that rookie Jordan Addison is going to be the Vikings’ most-targeted pass catcher with Jefferson on the shelf. Addison has been a very solid addition to this football team and has had plenty of nice moments in his first five NFL games (including three touchdowns), and will now finally step into a full-time role at the receiver spot. T.J. Hockenson received 42% of the vote, which would be awesome if he could actually catch the football, while K.J. Osborn wound up with just 4%.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll be back next week with another opportunity for you to weigh in on the direction that our favorite ball club is taking.

