Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against the Bears

Every week this season, we’re going to take a look at some of the prop bets put together by our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook and see if we can find some for the Minnesota Vikings that could, potentially, increase your bankroll. We had our worst week of the season on this front last week, taking a big 0-for-3 with our picks, so let’s see if we can do better this week, eh?

Alexander Mattison, 51.5 rushing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

With Justin Jefferson being out of the lineup for the next four games (at least), the consensus seems to be that the Vikings are going to be lining up in more two-tight end sets and likely emphasizing the run game a little bit more. That would seem to bode well for Mattison, who had a pair of really solid outings before picking up just 26 yards against Kansas City last week. He’s going to get his opportunities in this one, and hopefully he’ll hold onto them.

The play: Over

T.J. Hockenson, 54.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Jefferson’s absence is also likely going to mean more targets for Hockenson. He’s had his issues with drops this year so far, but until Jordan Addison is able to get more established in the Vikings’ lineup, Hockenson is the most reliable pass catcher the Vikings have. If Addison and K.J. Osborn struggle to get open, Hockenson is going to be the safety blanket for Kirk Cousins, giving him an opportunity for a lot of catches and yardage.

The play: Over

Greg Joseph, 1.5 field goals: Over (+114) or Under (-145)

Last week’s game against Kansas City was the first one for Joseph with multiple field goals this season. He’s been perfect on all of his kicks so far this season, and if the Vikings’ defense has its issues in the red zone he’ll get the chance to continue that streak. Until we see what the Vikings’ red zone offense looks like without the NFL’s best receiver, it’s probably better to assume that there will be some issues and Joseph will get those opportunities.

The play: Over

Those are the prop bets we’re looking at for this week, folks. Which bets do you have your eye on?