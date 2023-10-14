Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, 2023: Week 6

We have, once again, reached the point of the week where the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website let you know who they’re picking in the week’s NFL action. There’s a near-full slate of action this week, and we’ve got all the picks in on time for this one. Hooray!

Here’s a quick look at how we’ve done so far this week and this season. If you want to flip back and forth, you can use the widget to change the timeframe you want to see the statistics for.

With that, here are our selections for this week, ladies and gentlemen. As always, some of the numbers might vary based on when each individual selector punched their picks into the system. For the very latest lines and numbers for each and every NFL game, you can check in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

8-1 Picks

7-2 Picks

6-3 Picks

5-4 Picks

Minnesota Vikings over Chicago Bears (Chris G., Ed, Eric, and Tyler dissenting)

Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Chargers (Chris G., GA Skol, Mark, and Tyler dissenting)

Those are our picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who do you like around the NFL in Week 6?