It’s game day, everybody! We’re just a few hours away from kickoff at Soldier Field, as your 1-4 Minnesota Vikings will do battle with the 1-4 Chicago Bears in their first NFC North matchup of the season. We want you to be able to follow along with all of today’s action, so we’re going to put all the ways you can do that right here in one easy spot.

Television Info

This game will be kicking off at what is, by far, the best time for NFL games to get started, that being noon Central time. This game will be shown on the FOX family of networks, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Brandon Gaudin and former Minnesota Vikings great Robert Smith in the booth handling the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here is this week’s map from 506 Sports. The Vikings/Bears game will be shown in the blue area.

If you are outside the local broadcast area, you can find the game on YouTube TV Sunday Ticket.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, this game will not be shown live on the American Forces Network. . .however, there will be a replay of the game that is shown starting on Monday at 0700Z. That works out to 0900L for viewers in Central Europe, 1000L for everyone on Arabian Time, and 1600L for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 383. You can listen to the Bears’ feed on Channel 226 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason.

Referee Info

According to the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this Sunday’s game in Chicago will be led by Brad Allen. Strangely, the last time the Vikings saw Allen’s crew was the last time the Vikings and Bears got together at Soldier Field, as his crew handled Minnesota’s 29-13 win in last year’s regular season finale.

Weather Info

The Vikings won’t have many games this season where the elements could potentially be a factor, but today will be one of those times according to our friends at WeatherNation. The forecast for this one shows rain showers in the Chicago area all day long, with temperatures at kickoff forecast to be around 50 degrees with winds coming out of the northwest at 15-20 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the crew at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are still the favorite in this one, but the line has shrunk a little bit. They are now a 2.5-point favorite after starting the week as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 43.5 points

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to in order to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from Soldier Field between the Vikings and the Bears, folks. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at approximately 11:00 AM Central time.