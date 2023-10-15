Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re less than an hour from kicking things off in Chicago between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings, which means it’s time to get our discussion threads going for today. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 15 October 2023, noon Central time

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, YouTube TV Sunday Ticket

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 383 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -2.5, Over/Under 43.5

Chris’ Prediction: Bears 27, Vikings 24

Three Keys

1) Try to make Justin Fields uncomfortable - We know what the game plan is for the Vikings on defense: to try to bring as much pressure as possible on opposing quarterbacks and see if they can handle it. Over the last two weeks, Fields has thrown eight touchdown passes, but the Bears’ offensive line has had its issues this season. If the Vikings want to come out with a win today, they’re going to have to keep Fields contained somehow, and this team lives and dies with the blitz, so that’s the plan.

2) Find someone to step up on offense - The best non-quarterback in the NFL will be on the sideline for this one, as Justin Jefferson will miss the first of what will be at least four games with a hamstring injury. That means someone, somewhere is going to have to try to fill the void on offense. The team has plenty of talent, but now everyone is going to have to move up the proverbial ladder a bit into bigger roles. Can they handle it?

3) Stop turning the damn ball over - The Vikings coughed up the football on the first play of the game last week, continuing a trend that we’ve seen all season long. If the Vikings want to actually win football games. . .and I suspect that they do. . .that’s something that’s going to have to come to an end quickly. Can they actually hang onto the football today?

Know the Foe: Windy City Gridiron

That should be everything you need to be up-to-date on this afternoon’s happenings, folks. We’ll have a brand new Open Thread for you to participate in at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open and the discussion moving along accordingly.

With that, let’s hope that we’re all back here in about three hours or so to talk about how good it feels to be 1-0 in the NFC North. Hey, it’s something.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!