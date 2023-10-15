Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re a little less than ninety minutes away from kicking things off at Soldier Field, as the Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North clash. Both teams have submitted their inactive lists for today’s game, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

OL Hakeem Adeniji

OLB Andre Carter II

S Lewis Cine

TE Nick Muse

DL Jaquelin Roy

Cine is a healthy scratch for this one. . .ouch. The Vikings hadn’t given anyone an injury designation on Friday’s final injury report, so they’re about as healthy as you could expect them to be, with the obvious exceptions of Justin Jefferson and Nick Mullens.

Chicago Bears

OL Aviante Collins

RB Travis Homer

RB Roschon Johnson

QB Nathan Peterman

CB Terrell Smith

No huge surprises on the inactive list for the bears, as Homer, Johnson, and Smith had already been declared out on Sunday’s final injury report. The Bears will only have to running backs on the roster, D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans, along with fullback (and former Viking) Khari Blasingame.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. The first Open Thread of the day will be dropping here at the top of the 11:00 AM Central time hour, and we hope to see you join us for it!