Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play at Soldier Field in Chicago with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 3-0.

The Bears got the football to start things off, and the first play from scrimmage saw D.J. Wonnum blast Justin Fields for a sack. Unfortunately, a couple of runs by Fields made up the difference and the Bears kept possession. The Vikings then got another sack, this one from Danielle Hunter, and the Bears were forced to punt it away.

The Vikings moved the ball into Chicago territory quickly but stalled on a third down at the Chicago 35. That brought on Greg Joseph for a 53-yard field goal attempt that split the uprights and gave the Vikings an early 3-0 lead.

Chicago got the football back and has put together a long drive, mostly getting the job done on the ground. They have 10 carries for 78 yards through the first quarter of play, and as we move to the second quarter are looking at a 1st-and-goal from the Minnesota 7-yard line.

We’re on to the second quarter in Chicago with the Vikings winning 3-0, but the Bears are threatening. Can the Vikings’ defense get a stop here? Come on in and watch the game with us!