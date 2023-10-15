Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the Soldier Field locker rooms at halftime, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 12-6.

The Bears started the quarter with a 1st-and-goal from the Minnesota 7, but the Bears decided to stop running the football and threw two incompletions, leaving them to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to level things at 3-3.

The Vikings got the football back after a touchback, and they turned their next drive into another long field goal from Greg Joseph, this one a 51-yarder to give Minnesota the lead back at 6-3.

Minnesota’s defense forced a three-and-out on Chicago’s next possession and Brandon Powell’s return gave them the ball at their own 27-yard line. The Vikings moved the ball a little bit and dodged a bullet when a backward pass that appeared to have been recovered by the Bears was ruled to have not been recovered in bounds. The Vikings then had to punt it away.

Justin Fields started the next drive for the Bears by finding Darnell Mooney for a huge gain into Minnesota territory, but the Vikings’ defense limited the Bears to another Santos field goal, this one a 53-yarder to tie things up at 6-6.

The Vikings tried to get something going before the two-minute warning, but the turnover monster finally got to them again, as Kirk Cousins was hit as he threw on 3rd-and-2 and the pass was intercepted by Tremaine Edmunds, giving the Bears the ball in Minnesota territory. But then, the Vikings managed to generate a turnover of their own, as Danielle Hunter affected a Field pass and it fluttered into the hands of Jordan Hicks for an interception.

Minnesota then pushed into Chicago territory and got themselves into the red zone, and the Vikings cashed in the turnover with the first touchdown of the day as Kirk Cousins found Jordan Addison from 10 yards out for the touchdown! Greg Joseph’s extra point was blocked and the Vikings went into the locker room with a 12-6 lead.

Minnesota will get the football back to start the second half, so hopefully they can “double up” and give themselves more than a one-possession lead.

We’re at halftime at Soldier Field, and the Vikings lead the Bears by a score of 12-6. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of action from Chicago!