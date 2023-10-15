Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is, once again, the time on Sunday when we ask everybody raise four fingers way above their heads, because we’re heading to the fourth quarter in Chicago with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 19-6 at Soldier Field.

The Vikings got the ball to start the second half and, as is their wont, went three-and-out on their first drive. The Bears didn’t manage to do much either, with Danielle Hunter’s second sack of Justin Fields on the afternoon putting an end to the drive.

After the Vikings went three-and-out. . .again. . .from deep in their own territory, the Bears were forced to turn to rookie Tyson Bagent at quarterback after Fields went to the locker room after the sack by Hunter. Bagent got a rather rude welcome to the NFL, as Josh Metellus got to him for a strip sack, and Jordan Hicks scooped it up and rumbled 46 yards for the defensive touchdown, with Greg Joseph’s extra point making it 19-6 midway through the third quarter.

The Bears got to midfield on their next possession courtesy of a questionable pass interference penalty, but could not convert on a 4th-and-3 play so the Vikings got a turnover on downs at their own 45-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Vikings couldn’t do much with it, as they sent Greg Joseph out for a 57-yard field goal attempt that he pushed wide to the right for his first actual miss of the year. As we head to the fourth quarter, the Bears are looking at a 2nd-and-10 from their own 47-yard line.

Fifteen minutes left in this one, folks, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 19-6. Come join us for the finale of this one!