Report: Kirk Cousins will not be waiving his no-trade clause

While we’re waiting for kickoff at Soldier Field, we’ll bring you some news that absolutely should not be surprising but probably will be for some folks anyway.

Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins is expected to remain in Minnesota this season and will not look to waive the no-trade clause in his contract — short of changing unforeseen circumstances.https://t.co/pVBqYnCiGo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2023

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not likely to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to facilitate a deal to another team before this year’s trade deadline.

Despite Cousins’ no-trade clause, trade speculation has been running rampant around the Minnesota quarterback because of the team’s 1-4 start to the season. Cousins is in the final year of his contract with the Vikings and the team’s inability or unwillingness to put together another extension with Cousins seems to point to this being his last season in Minnesota.

Schefter’s report does talk about “changing unforeseen circumstances,” but I’m not sure what those circumstances would have to include. With Cousins likely heading towards free agency next year, it’s nowhere near in his best interest to change teams in midseason and have to pick up a new offense just to spend a few weeks with a new offense and new personnel. Players generally have to have really, really good reasons to waive a no-trade clause, and it doesn’t appear that the Vikings or any other team can provide those reasons for Cousins as things stand right now.

With that, the speculation about Cousins being dealt before the trade deadline should come to an end. It probably won’t, but it should.