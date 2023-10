Win or Lose, we’re reacting LIVE to the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears matchup! Tune in as we dissect the game’s highs and lows, spotlight standout performances, and explore how the Vikings did without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson!

Be part of the conversation in the comments section! We’d love to hear from you all!

We’d really appreciate it if you could subscribe and help us grow our channel! #skol #minnesotavikings