Minnesota Vikings’ Offense Struggles, Defense Shines in an Ugly Win vs. Bears | Vikings Happy Hour

By Matt Anderson
new
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Without star receiver Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings faced a challenging game, with the offense grappling for rhythm. However, Brian Flores’ defense took center stage, securing three turnovers, including a touchdown, and notching 5 sacks! In this post-game discussion, we delve into the details of this hard-fought, ugly win and explore what lies ahead for the team

