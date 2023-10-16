Minnesota Vikings’ Offense Struggles, Defense Shines in an Ugly Win vs. Bears | Vikings Happy Hour

Without star receiver Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings faced a challenging game, with the offense grappling for rhythm. However, Brian Flores’ defense took center stage, securing three turnovers, including a touchdown, and notching 5 sacks! In this post-game discussion, we delve into the details of this hard-fought, ugly win and explore what lies ahead for the team

