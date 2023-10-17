Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 October 2023

The Vikings managed to squeak out a win vs the Bears which puts them at 2-4 with a huge matchup/litmus test coming up vs the 49ers.

The offense really missed Justin Jefferson. Without Jefferson, Cousins only managed to pass for 181 yards completing 21 out of 31 passes with a couple of drops though. This was going against the second to last worst pass defense in the NFL through week 5. The offense had zero passing first downs and averaged 5 yards per attempt in the second half. The offense had FOUR 3 and out drives in the second half with one 6 play drive that resulted in a missed field goal. The last drive just killed the clock. The offense did not score a point in the second half.

Cousins checked it down to Mattison 7 times completing 4. The team ran 55 plays and Mattison had 18 carries and 7 targets for 25 potential touches. Quite the game plan to give Mattison that much volume.

Jordan Love passed for 245 yards with 3 TDs, Baker Mayfield passed for 317 yards with 1 TD, Patrick Mahomes had 272 yards and 3 TDs, Russell Wilson had 223 yards and 3 TDs, and Sam Howell had 388 yards and 2 TDs with one pick against this Bears defense.

When the Vikings got Cousins in 2018 he was supposed to be the missing piece. They went from Diggs to Jefferson and Thielen to Addison. They brought in Hockenson too. They have tried to fix the interior offensive line with less than average results.

Cousins simply has to do more if they are going to get where they want to go.

The two wins came against two teams with a combined ONE win.

I am afraid that the 49ers are going to put it on the team on Monday night which will only further the narrative about Kirk ‘Prime Time” Cousins. Whether it is true or not.

Since yore last open thread ...

2023 NFL Week 7: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

NFL Opening Odds: Vikings open as home underdogs for second straight time

2-4: Any chance at the postseason for the Vikings?

Marcus Davenport suffers high ankle sprain, could land on IR

Other Vikings News

Adam Thielen is lighting up the NFL in first season out of Minnesota

Thielen is on pace to finish the season with 138 catches, 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

ESPN suggests 2 possible trades for the Vikings ahead of deadline

In Barnwell’s trade the Vikings would send Danielle Hunter and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Lions for edge rusher James Houston, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

The second trade idea from Barnwell sees Jordan Hicks going to the Bills in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Trade Hunter to the Lions who they have to face twice? Wow! That would be bold!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: