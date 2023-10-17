Vikings fans will have an alternative broadcast option on Monday night

This week, fans of the Minnesota Vikings will have to wait until Monday Night Football to see our favorite team take to the field. For this particular Monday Night contest, there will be an alternative to the regular broadcast that fans might be interested in.

For the first time since it was instituted last season, a Vikings game will be a part of the “Manningcast,” which airs on ESPN2 and features Peyton and Eli Manning commenting on the game with visits from some of their friends from the worlds of sports or entertainment.

According to the schedule on ESPN’s website, the guests for the Manningcast this week will not be announced until the day of the game. So far this season, the show has featured former tennis star John McEnroe, actor Will Ferrell, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

Given the profile of these two teams and their records heading into this game, I would expect the regular ESPN broadcast to be pretty centered on the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings’ opponent on Monday night. That could give Vikings fans a good reason to check out the Manningcast as a potential alternative.

Again, the regular Monday Night Football broadcast will be airing on ESPN, while the Manningcast will be over on ESPN2.