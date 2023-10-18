Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey, Week 7: Danielle Hunter edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is once again time to ask fans of the Minnesota Vikings how they feel about their favorite football team and ask their opinion on a pressing question about the team with our SB Nation Reacts survey.

We’ve got a pair of questions for you this week, and you already know what one of them is. We want to know whether or not you’re confident about the direction the team is currently taking. You can interpret that however you’d like. . .after all, heading the right direction means different things to different people.

The other question for this week centers around star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. We are a little less than two weeks away from the NFL Trade Deadline and it’s been a rough start to the season for the Vikings, to say the least. Hunter’s contract has been a point of contention for the team the past couple of offseasons and could, potentially, be that way again. Hunter could probably fetch quite a return in a trade, but would the purple want to part with someone of his caliber? That’s the question we have for you. . .do you think Danielle Hunter will be traded before the NFL Trade Deadline?

You can cast your votes in our poll and talk about these questions in the comments, folks. We’ll have the answer here for you in a couple of days. Thanks in advance for participating!