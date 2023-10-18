 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

A deserved recognition

By Christopher Gates
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Linebacker Jordan Hicks had an outstanding game this past Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings held off the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and on Wednesday he was recognized for it.

A short time ago, Hicks was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vikings’ 19-13 victory.

Hicks was all over the place on Sunday, collecting ten tackles and making arguably the two biggest plays of the game. The first came just before halftime when he intercepted a pass from Justin Fields to wipe out a scoring threat from Chicago’s offense, and the second came when he scooped up a Fields fumble that Josh Metellus had forced and rambled 46 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

This is the second time that Hicks has won a Defensive Player of the Week Award. The first one also came in a win over Chicago when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He’s also the first member of the Vikings to be recognized with a weekly award this season.

Congratulations to Jordan Hicks on being named the Week 6 NFC Defensive Player of the Week!

