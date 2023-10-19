Jared Allen killed it on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

We last saw Jared Allen on an NFL field in 2015 when he spent his final season with the Carolina Panthers. When he’s not chasing his dream of making the Olympic curling squad, he’s apparently spending a lot of time practicing his Wheel of Fortune skills.

The Minnesota Vikings legend took part in an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune last night, and though a terrible guess from former NFL running back Rashad Jennings is getting the bulk of the attention today, it shouldn’t overshadow the fact that Allen brought home a ton of money for his charity, Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

According to the Vikings’ official website. . .and if my attempt at doing public math is a good one. . .Allen brought home over $100,000 for his charity last night. $119,850, to be precise.

The show was divided up into two halves, with Allen winning the first half with a total of $34,850 and then adding another $75,000 by successfully winning the bonus round. He proceeded to add another $10,000 in the second half of the show for his final total.

His total eclipsed that of former defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley, who wound up with a total of $72,050 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Jennings, who only won $6,000 for the Rashad Jennings Foundation but had his tally increased to $30,000 by the show.

Congratulations to Jared Allen for bringing home the “bag”. . .I think that’s the term the kids use. . .on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune last night and picking up a lot of money that will go to some truly deserving veterans.