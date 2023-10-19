Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 October 2023

I am only hopeful this week. Also, shout out to Andrew Booth!
"It's more them receiving phone calls. Maybe it shifts if the 49ers win by double digits on Monday night," Twin Cities sports insider Darren Wolfson, of 5 Eyewitness News, said on Skor North Tuesday. "Does that change things before the Green Bay game two days before the trade deadline? My understand is it's more the Vikings, way more, receiving phone calls. Certainly listening but not being super proactive right now."
Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 27 (No change)
Josh Kendall, The Athletic: No. 26 (Down 5 spots)
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: No. 25 (No change)
Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 22 (Up 1 spot)
Bleacher Report Staff: No. 25 (Down 2 spots)
ESPN Staff: No. 25 (No change)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 26 (Up 2 spots)
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 25 (Up 2 spots)
David Helman, FOX Sports: No. 23 (No change)
13. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (UP 4)
Projected Week 7 starters:
LT Christian Darrisaw
LG Dalton Risner
C Garrett Bradbury
RG Ed Ingram
RT Brian O’Neill
Left guard Ezra Cleveland left Week 6 with a foot injury and was replaced by Dalton Risner, who the Vikings signed earlier this season. It is uncertain at this point whether Cleveland can play against the 49ers on Monday night in Week 7.
Brian O’Neill’s 89.2 run-blocking grade leads all offensive tackles this season.
Best player: Christian Darrisaw
Darrisaw did not allow a single pressure against Chicago, and he leads all offensive tackles with an 86.2 PFF overall grade after six weeks.
1. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota pass-rusher Danielle Hunter has supplanted Burns for our No. 1 spot, based primarily on price point. Acquiring the 28-year-old from the 2-4 Vikings may not cost multiple high draft picks.
“A team acquiring him would take on the prorated portion of his $10 million base for this year, which should help to goose his value a bit,” Breer wrote.
Given his age and contract status, Hunter should interest both rebuilding teams—assuming they’re willing to make a long-term offer—and those looking to win now.
Houston is a team that could fit both categories. The Texans could certainly view Hunter as a future building block, but he could also help the team chase an AFC South title now. Houston has logged a mere nine sacks through six weeks.
The 3-3 Atlanta Falcons could fit into the latter group. Atlanta has flashed defensive potential and ranks fourth in total yards allowed. However, getting to opposing quarterbacks has been an issue, and the Falcons have a mere 10 sacks on the season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS EDGE DANIELLE HUNTER → JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Trade compensation: 2024 fourth-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick
Contract acquired: One year, $6,437,908 (fully guaranteed*)
1.9 Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 6’3” 242
2.41 Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 6’2” 213
4.105 McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DL1T 6’2” 325
4.124 DeWayne Carter Duke DL3T 6’3” 298
5.150 Tate Ratledge Georgia OG 6’5” 315
5.160 Beau Brade Maryland S 6’1” 210
6.163 Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT 6’6” 333
6.169 Tyreem Powell Rutgers ILB 6’5” 240
