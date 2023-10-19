San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

They’re a day later than they normally are because our game this week takes place on Monday night rather than on Sunday, but we have the first injury reports of the week for both the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of this week’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at both of those, starting with the visiting team as is our wont.

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Participate

G Aaron Banks (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

OT Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

CB Isaiah Oliver (knee)

Full Participation

DB George Odum (quadricep)

There are a lot of significant names not practicing for the Niners to start the week. Kyle Shanahan has said that McCaffrey is day-to-day, but I don’t recall seeing anything more specific than that on Samuel or Williams to this point. Those are stories that will definitely be worth monitoring over the rest of the week. Even for a team as talented as the Niners are, it would be tough for them to take those sorts of hits.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

G Ezra Cleveland (foot)

Limited Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique)

OLB Patrick Jones (shoulder)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

Cleveland missed a chunk of the Bears game with his foot injury, and the coaching staff will be monitoring him closely throughout the week. If he can’t go, Dalton Risner would get his first start as a Viking at Cleveland’s left guard spot.

Also, it’s important to note that Nailor is not on the 53-man roster yet, but has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing. Much like Kene Nwangwu last week, if he can’t go this week he won’t be on the inactive list or anything like that.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Niners and the Vikings as we get the week’s preparations started. We’ll continue bringing these to you throughout the week.