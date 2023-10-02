2023 NFL Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Fresh off of their first victory of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will return home to U.S. Bank Stadium. There, they’ll face what might be their toughest test of the season, as the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will come to town.

The Vikings had dropped their first three games, all by one score, before finally putting things together a bit and defeating the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte this past Sunday afternoon. The defense was particularly inspired against Carolina, as they didn’t allow a touchdown on the afternoon and didn’t allow any points after halftime at all. Of course, it will be a much taller order when Patrick Mahomes and company come calling.

Kansas City appears to be back on track after their opening night loss to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. They have won their last three games, including holding off a feisty New York Jets team on Sunday Night Football. This will be the first time that Mahomes has faced the Vikings. . .when these two teams met in 2019, he was sidelined with an injury.

The Chiefs are also the last time to make their regular season debut at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened back in 2016.

As you’d probably expect, the Vikings are an early underdog in this one, but not by as much as you’d might think. According to the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs have started the week as a 5.5-point favorite in this one.

Also, Taylor Swift. I believe there’s now a law that mandates that she be mentioned in connection to anything Chiefs-related. So, there you go.

This game is going to fall into the late window on Sunday afternoon, as things will kick off at 3:25 PM Central on CBS affiliates around the country, including WCCO-4 in the greater Twin Cities area.

We’ll have all of our coverage of this week’s game right here for you to more easily locate, and we hope you’ll keep coming back to see what we’re bringing you leading up to kickoff.