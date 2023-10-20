San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

Friday, at least for this week, means the second injury reports of the week for the San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings ahead of Monday night’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s see if there are any changes to be had for either side after Thursday’s initial reports.

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

OT Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

G Aaron Banks (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) CB Isaiah Oliver (knee)

Full Participation

DB George Odum (quadricep)

A couple of spots of good news for the Niners on today’s report, as a couple of their players that did not practice on Thursday were back on the field today, albeit in a limited capacity. However, there are three pretty big names for San Francisco that continue to sit things out in McCaffrey, Samuel, and Williams. That certainly makes tomorrow’s final injury report an interesting one for the visiting side.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

G Ezra Cleveland (foot)

Limited Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique)

OLB Patrick Jones (shoulder)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

On Minnesota’s side, there are no changes from Thursday’s initial report. Cleveland continues to sit things out and it’s starting to look more and more like Dalton Risner will be getting his first start in purple in prime time. Evans and Jones are working their way through their injuries and continuing to be limited in practice. All in all, not a lot to report for the home team on this Friday.

The final injury reports for Monday night’s game will be out sometime tomorrow, and we’ll be sure to bring them to you as soon as we’re able.