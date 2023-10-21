Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21,22 October 2023

We shall remain hopeful for this week’s game!
Since yore last open thread ...
Makes sense only if they are confident they can extend him after the season. The floor has to be 25M per year and that seems low now.
Kwesi has put himself into a very interesting position and has to answer the question now. If he waits until the end of the year and Hunter goes elsewhere, then he could end up without any compensatory pick for 2025 which another GM might get to use.
It is the forever problem with this team. They are deftly afraid of embracing the rebuild and going for it full throttle. So they end up in mediocre purgatory with the perpetual hope of simply getting into the dance and getting that one time where the most beautiful girl lets you dance.
Here’s how the Vikings’ top weapons have fared when it comes to drops (per PFF):
Alexander Mattison: 5 drops on 26 targets (19 percent)
K.J. Osborn: 4 drops on 30 targets (13 percent)
T.J. Hockenson: 4 drops on 46 targets (9 percent)
Justin Jefferson: 1 drop on 52 targets (2 percent)
Jordan Addison: 0 drops on 32 target
Apparently, PFF is the gold standard for some. Here are some alternative sites which may or may not be updated through week 6 ...
http://hosted.stats.com/fb/leaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232
https://www.fantasypros.com/nfl/advanced-stats-wr.php
Only has Osborn with 2 and Hockenson with 3.
Others with 3 inlcude Mark Andrews, Sam La Porta, Even Engram, and Tyler Higbee.
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2023/receiving_advanced.htm
Mattison has 5, Hockenson has 4, and Osbron has 2.
KC, Dallas, and the Rams have more drops.
Detroit has the same number of drops.
The Jets, Bengals, Jaguars, and Colts have one less drop.
Using drops an an excuse is lame
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 1 Pick 7
Received: Round 1 Pick 10, Round 3 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 28
Received: Round 2 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 3 Pick 10
Received: Round 3 Pick 15, Round 5 Pick 21
...
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 4 Pick 7
Received: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 19
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Future Round 6 Pick
Received: Round 7 Pick 13
...
10: R1 P10 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State 6’4” 205
33: R2 P1 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’2” 217
79: R3 P15 EDGE Chris Braswell - Alabama 6’3” 255
119: R4 P19 DL McKinnley Jackson - Texas A&M 6’2” 325
153: R5 P17 C Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’2” 313
155: R5 P19 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State 6’6” 333
157: R5 P21 LB Ty’Ron Hopper - Missouri 6’2” 221
166: R5 P30 CB Caelen Carson - Wake Forest 6’0” 195
182: R6 P7 S Jaden Hicks - Washington State 6’3” 212
184: R6 P9 DL DeWayne Carter - Duke 6’3” 298
232: R7 P13 RB Jo’quavious Marks - Mississippi State 5’10” 210
It would be Kwesi to think Harrison lasts to pick 10 and to think the Vikings would snag him right? Kwesi like a fox!
You get Harrison to go with JJ and Addison and you got one heck of a group. It might even allow Kwesi to consider the unthinkable.
I think they need to pile on picks for both the defensive and offensive lines. Mid to late round picks may never develop but you got to add them to see if one or two becomes a solid contributor or even solid starter.
Plus, the depth is getting older and more expensive.
Mocks are silly but waiting for the next loss and arguing/debating over why it will happen is worse.
