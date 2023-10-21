San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s a bit later in the day than we would originally like to get them to you, but we’ve got the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers as they head into Monday night’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. There are a few significant news items to be had in this one, so let’s go ahead and get to the reports now.
San Francisco 49ers Week 7 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Oblique
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|George Odum
|DB
|Quadriceps
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
Some pretty significant news for the visiting side, as Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out of Monday night’s game and Trent Williams has been listed as doubtful, which means he has a better chance of not playing than he does of playing. Those are two very significant pieces of the San Francisco offense, to be sure. Christian McCaffrey has been listed as questionable after returning to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday following missing the first two practice sessions of the week. Even if McCaffrey is less than 100%, he’s going to be a handful, so we’ll see how the Niners choose to play this one.
Minnesota Vikings Week 7 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Monday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Monday Status
|Ezra Cleveland
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Patrick Jones II
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
It’s a much shorter list for the Vikings, but worth noting that Ezra Cleveland will see his streak of 43 consecutive starts snapped as he has already been ruled out of Monday night’s game. Dalton Risner will get his first start as a Viking in Cleveland’s spot at left guard. Also worth pointing out that, as of today, Jalen Nailor has not been added to the main roster, so if he doesn’t play the Vikings won’t have to use an inactive list spot on him.
Those are your final injury reports for Monday night’s clash between the 49ers and the Vikings. We’ll be bringing you a lot more on this game as kickoff gets closer.
