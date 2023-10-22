Vikings’ Offensive Challenges & Previewing the 49ers Game

Welcome to today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers with Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano! In this episode, we dive into various topics related to the recent performance of the Vikings offense and discuss potential improvements and strategies for their upcoming game against the San Francisco team.

We kick off the show by analyzing the struggles the Vikings faced without their star player, Justin Jefferson, and how it impacted their offensive performance against the Bears. Despite facing a defense that ranked poorly in points and yards given up, the Vikings were unable to find their rhythm, scoring only 13 points and struggling on third downs. We ponder whether the offense can bounce back without Jefferson and explore potential adjustments that can be made to maximize the production from other key players like K.J. Osborn and T.J. Hockenson.

Shifting gears, we discuss the importance of utilizing play action effectively, as demonstrated in the Vikings game against the Bears. We delve into the success of play-action passes and how it created opportunities for explosive plays. We debate whether the Vikings should increase their usage of play action moving forward to unlock the full potential of their passing game.

Next, we highlight some positive performances from key defensive players. We applaud the outstanding season of linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has been a standout player and a crucial component of the Vikings defense. We also commend the contributions of safety Josh Metellus, who has thrived in his hybrid role on defense. The emergence of these players adds depth and versatility to Brian Flores’s defensive scheme.

We conclude the show by examining the impressive performances of the Vikings' offensive line. Despite the team’s offensive struggles, the starting five linemen have earned high grades from PFF and other metrics. We explore why the strong offensive line hasn’t translated to a more potent offense and discuss the impact of turnovers and dropped passes on the team’s overall performance.

Finally, we preview the upcoming game between the Vikings and the 49ers. We analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both teams and discuss how injuries to key players, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Dre Greenlaw, could influence the outcome of the game. We delve into the importance of capitalizing on any advantage the Vikings may gain from the injury report.

Tune in to this exciting episode of Two Old Bloggers as we dissect the recent struggles and potential solutions for the Vikings offense, explore the impact of play action, highlight standout defensive players, and provide a comprehensive preview of the upcoming game against the 49ers. You won’t want to miss it!

