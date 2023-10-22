SB Nation Reacts Results: Danielle Hunter should stay in Minnesota

The results are in for our most recent SB Nation Reacts poll regarding the Minnesota Vikings. We had two questions for you this week, so let’s take a look at what you, our readers, think of the team and some of their most pressing issues.

Our first question, as always, is how confident everyone is that the team is moving in the right direction. Though there was a slight rebound after the Vikings’ win over the Chicago Bears last week, it wasn’t nearly as large as we’ve seen in other weeks.

This week, only 31% of our respondents think that the purple are moving in the right direction. Again the “right direction” can mean different things to different people, so it’s tough to tell what the motivating factor is. Maybe if the Vikings can pull off the upset against the Niners on Monday night we’ll see a larger jump. I hope that we find out.

The second question has to do with star pass rusher Danielle Hunter and the NFL trade deadline. We asked a simple yes/no question about whether or not you think he’ll be traded by 31 October, and the response was pretty loud and clear.

Only 36% of our readers think that the Vikings will, in fact, trade Hunter at some point in the next nine days. Personally, I think it would be kind of ridiculous to move him given that you’re probably not going to get the return you want for him due to Hunter’s contract status. That and, well, he’s really, really good and you generally don’t get better by trading away your best players. We’ll see how this one plays out, too.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back with more questions and more results next week. Thanks to everyone who participated in our polling!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.